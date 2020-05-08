New Details Emerge About Video of Officer ‘Body-Slamming Shopper For Not Wearing Face Mask’

New information has come to light about the circumstances surrounding a controversial video which purportedly showed an off-duty Alabama police officer ‘body-slamming’ a female shopper because she ‘refused to wear a face mask.’

The viral footage immediately attracted international media attention due to the alleged circumstances precipitating the altercation.

“A police officer in Alabama body-slammed a woman inside a Walmart store after she allegedly refused to wear a face mask,” the Daily Mail reported.

“The alarming scene unfolded inside a store in the Roebuck neighborhood of Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday.”

However, additional details have emerged, and the woman in the video now faces charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal trespassing, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The woman had allegedly shouted obscenities at other customers and employees, and the officer, who works an extra job as a security guard at Walmart, asked her to leave the premises.

“The female continued and was asked to leave the store. However, she refused,” Birmingham police spokesman Sgt. Rod Mauldin told AL.com. “The officer began to detain her, however she continued to resist. The officer used a takedown measure to gain control due to the other threat factors in the store.”

The woman also attempted to spit on another customer while in handcuffs.

“We understand we’re operating in trying times,” Mauldin asserted.

“The Birmingham Police Department has maintained a consistent, community-oriented educational approach to the surrounding circumstances of COVID-19.”



