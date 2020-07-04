NFL to Play ‘Black National Anthem’ Before Games – Report

The National Football League is planning to play a song considered by some as the ‘black national anthem’ before all games during the first week of the season, according to reports.

“Lift Ev’ry Voice And Sing” will be played before the “The Star-Spangled Banner” during pregame ceremonies at each Week 1 contest, a source told ESPN.

Additionally, the NFL is reportedly mulling other ways to prominently recognize ‘victims of police brutality.’

“Having recently displayed increased awareness about the problems of systemic racism, the NFL, in collaboration with the NFL Players Association, is also considering listing the names of victims on uniforms through decals on helmets or patches on jerseys. The NFL also may produce educational programs about victims, among other plans,” ESPN reports.

The league’s moves are reportedly intended to display “a genuine commitment to the public, players and coaches and that player voices continue to be heard,” the source told ESPN.

“This is key to educating fans, and becoming a prominent voice in the fight to end racism.”

The NFL recently announced plans to invest $250 million in ‘social justice causes’ as part of a deal to “combat systemic racism and support the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African Americans.”



Watch highlights from the We Can’t Breathe protest at the Texas capitol building.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst