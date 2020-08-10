‘No-Fly’ Lists For Passengers Who Refuse to Mask Up

Airlines are keeping track of passengers who refuse to wear face masks, and some are adding them to ‘no-fly’ lists and barring them from future service.

All major airlines in the U.S. now require passengers to wear face coverings at all times while onboard their planes, and masks are mandatory at many airports, as well.

Those who do not comply are not welcome to fly and could be banned from future travel on some airlines.

After trying a ‘yellow card’ warning system to reprimand noncompliant passengers, Alaska Airlines stiffened the penalties for flouting their mask policies.

“Any passenger unwilling or unable to wear a mask for any reason while at the airport will not be permitted to board a flight, the Seattle-based airline said Wednesday. A passenger who refuses to wear a mask after boarding will be suspended from future travel,” the Anchorage Daily News reports.

Delta has already added over 100 names to a list of mask dissidents.

“You cannot board a Delta plane unless you have a mask on,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian told the Today show on July 22nd.

“If you board the plane and you insist on not wearing your mask, we will insist that you don’t fly Delta into the future. We already have over 100 people we’ve put on that list.”

What happens if I don’t wear a mask on a plane? – @WillieGeist We will insist that you don’t fly Delta into the future. –@Delta CEO Ed Bastian pic.twitter.com/8CBXALKd6d — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 22, 2020

United Airlines now requires all customers to wear face coverings throughout the airport and is cracking down on anyone making false medical claims in an effort to skirt mask rules.

“Passengers who violate the policy either in the airport or aboard a plane risk being banned from the airline for an unspecified period of time,” Business Insider reports.

Earlier this month, a Delta flight returned to gate at Detroit Metro Airport so two passengers could be ejected after they refused to wear masks.



Suburban Americans are showing up to beat down the Antifa myth.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst