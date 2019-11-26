Notre Dame Students Demand to Read Fewer White Authors

Activists at the University of Notre Dame are demanding a radical transformation of school policies and curriculum to purportedly cater to the desires of non-white, LGBT, and female students.

A student group calling itself “End Hate at ND” has issued a list of demands and has held multiple campus protests in an attempt to bring about those changes.

Included in the list are calls to “Decolonize Academia” and “Implement Diversity Training In Each Dorm.”

“No course or program of study should have a view limited to white, western, and/or male voices,” the group says. “We demand that people who are of Color, Indigenous, Black, queer, or not male are represented in the authorship of at least half course and major required readings. Diversifying the canon helps eliminate the violence of only privileging white scholarship.”

The group claims, “Homogeneous spaces allow hate to fester,” accusing “white people at this predominantly white institution” of allowing “slurs, prejudice, and hate speech” to occur unchecked.

Additionally, End Hate at ND is pressing for an end to “parietals,” a long-standing policy which forbids students from being in undergraduate residence halls of the opposite sex late at night or during early morning hours.

“Parietals effectively erase the presence of queer folks on Notre Dame’s campus,” the group asserts. “They help enforce heternormativity and gender norms that propagate homophobia in the form of microaggressions, slurs, and a spirit of exclusion.”

Student activists have staged multiple protests where at least one attendee reportedly read aloud from the Communist Manifesto.



