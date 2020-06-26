NYC Criminal Justice System “Imploding,” Police Commissioner Warns

The criminal justice system in New York City is “imploding,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea has warned amid an explosive surge in shootings and violence.

Commissioner Shea blasted city officials during a press conference at NYPD headquarters on Wednesday, according to the New York Post.

“You have to step back and look at this. You have a criminal justice system that is imploding,” Shea told reporters.

“Imploding. That’s the kindest way to put it.”

He said many criminal cases are either ongoing, deferred, or stagnant.

“Each one of those represents somebody not being held accountable and no consequences,” Shea asserted.

Shea’s comments come as shootings, looting, and riots continue to rock the Big Apple.

During the first three weeks of June, there were at least 125 shooting incidents across the city.

“We have to go back to June of 1996 to get a worse start for June,” NYC Chief of Crime Control Strategies Michael LiPetri revealed in a statement to the Post. “That is a telling stat.”

A particularly disturbing killing took place on June 20 in Brooklyn, when a man cleaning his car was executed in broad daylight by a passing suspect carrying a firearm.



Alex Jones discusses the ramifications of the imminent second lockdown of the American economy.