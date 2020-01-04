NYC Driver Suspected of Killing Pedestrian While Drunk Freed Under Criminal Justice Reforms

A man suspected of hitting and killing a pedestrian while driving under the influence of alcohol was quickly released due to New York’s new criminal justice reforms, according to reports.

Farkell Hopkins, 23, allegedly struck a jaywalker in East Harlem while piloting a Safelite AutoGlass truck with a blood-alcohol content at twice the legal limit on New Year’s Eve.

The unidentified male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hopkins was arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter and DWI, but “was cut loose before he was even arraigned,” the New York Post reports.

“But even when Hopkins is arraigned, he will likely be freed into the community once again if the charges don’t change — as vehicular manslaughter is among the more than 400 offenses that are no longer bail-eligible under the sweeping criminal justice reforms, sources told The Post.”

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office asserts Hopkins will be prosecuted, despite onerous new directives designed to protect suspected criminals.

“Under the new mandates, prosecutors must obtain and provide charged persons with a variety of materials within 15 days of arraignment,” said Danny Frost, spokesman for the Manhattan District Attorney.

“Accordingly, in a number of cases, prosecutors will defer charges until they are confident that discovery obligations can be fulfilled within fifteen days of arraignment on those charges.”

Anonymous NYPD insiders expressed their outrage to the Post, saying, “They’re f–king letting everybody go.”

Infowars recently reported on the case of Steven Haynes, the suspect in a vicious attack on a New York Police Department officer who was released just hours later, despite the incident being captured on camera.



