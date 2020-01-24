NYC Subway Riders Find Corpse of Homeless Man Covered in Bed Bugs

The body of a deceased homeless man was discovered by commuters in a New York City subway car on Tuesday night, according to reports.

The corpse was covered in bed bugs, police sources told the New York Post.

“Straphangers reported the grisly discovery and alerted police when the train pulled into Manhattan’s 59th Street-Columbus Circle station around 8:40 p.m.,” the Post reports.

“The man was pronounced dead on the scene, sources said. It was unclear how long he had been dead.”

Winter weather reportedly brings an increase in homeless people dying on NYC trains.

“It’s a sad situation — every winter this is prevalent because you have people seeking shelter on the trains,” said local transit union spokesman Nelson Rivera. “But the police come to take these people and there are no resources and nowhere to take them. They get bounced around.”

Just hours after the incident, the NYC subway system in Queens was plunged into chaos while a control tower underwent emergency fumigation for a bed bug infestation.

“At approximately 4:30pm, our management team requested a fumigation of the Continental Master Control Tower, which we immediately commenced,” the New York City Subway authority tweeted on Wednesday. “All of our personnel were evacuated from the tower.”

Deaths of homeless people in NYC have risen astronomically in the past two years, totaling 404 between July 2018 and June 2019 – a 39 percent jump from the prior fiscal year and the highest since 2006.

“The number of homeless has climbed nearly every year since [Mayor Bill] de Blasio took office, and spending on city homeless services has more than doubled,” the Post reports.

NYC now has its largest homeless population since the Great Depression, with at least 63,000 people living on the streets, according to figures tracked by Coalition for the Homeless.



