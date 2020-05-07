NYC Will “Fall Apart” If Police Keep Enforcing Social Distancing, Union Warns

New York City is on the verge of societal collapse due to police-enforced ‘social distancing’ during the coronavirus crisis, a union has warned.

Patrick J. Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association of NYPD officers, issued a statement blasting city leadership for their handling of the emergency and demanding police be allowed to return to their normal duties.

“This situation is untenable: the NYPD needs to get cops out of the social distancing enforcement business altogether,” Lynch said in a press release. “The cowards who run this city have given us nothing but vague guidelines and mixed messages, leaving the cops on the street corners to fend for ourselves.”

“Nobody has a right to interfere with a police action. But now that the inevitable backlash has arrived, they are once again throwing us under the bus.”

The announcement comes after controversial altercations involving police officers enforcing lockdown protocols were caught on camera.

At least one officer has been placed on ‘modified duty’ pending an investigation into a recent melee which attracted international attention.

Meanwhile, NYC politicians are “still watering down our laws, releasing real criminals and discouraging proactive enforcement of fare evasion and quality of life issues,” Lynch said.

“As a result, our subways are in chaos and we have hero nurses getting mugged on their way to our hospitals. As the weather heats up and the pandemic continues to unravel our social fabric, police officers should be allowed to focus on our core public safety mission. If we don’t, the city will fall apart before our eyes.”



Dan Lyman: