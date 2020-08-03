NYPD Releases Footage of Shooting as NYC Gun Violence Tops 2019 Figures

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has released gruesome footage of a man being shot on a Brooklyn sidewalk as the total number of shootings in the city last year has already been eclipsed with nearly five months remaining in 2020.

On July 4th, an unsuspecting 21-year-old man was shot while talking with a friend on the sidewalk, according to the New York Post.

NYPD has now shared a video of the attack in the hopes of tracking down information about the suspect.

“WANTED for a SHOOTING/ASSAULT in front of 681 Sheffield ave #EastNewYork #Brooklyn @NYPD75Pct on 7/4/20 @ 2:55AM. Reward up to $2500. Seen him? Know who he is? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL!” NYPD Crime Stoppers wrote on Twitter.

The victim suffered bullet wounds to his back and shoulder, but survived, officials told the Post.

New York City recorded its 777th shooting on Saturday, surpassing the total number of shootings (776) in all of 2019.

“It only gets worse from here,” retired NYPD sergeant Joseph Giacalone told the Post.

“As the shootings continue, so will retaliation. It’s a vicious cycle that the NYPD worked hard to mitigate, but that they are no longer able and in some cases willing to do.”



