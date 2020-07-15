NYPD Union Boss Blasts Mayor, Officials For ‘Giving NYC Back to Criminals’

The streets of New York City have been ‘given back to criminals’ by Mayor Bill de Blasio and fellow officials, according to NYPD union boss Patrick J. Lynch.

Lynch, who leads the NYC Police Benevolent Association, unloaded on city leaders amid a growing crisis of violence and criminality while law enforcement face a concerted effort to undermine their authority and strip them of resources.

“Our city council, our mayor’s office, and the state legislature have handcuffed police officers and given the street back to the criminals,” Lynch told Fox News. “Remember just a few short years ago, the city was out of control. Police officers literally took our street corners back block-by-block because our leadership asked us to, and we presented the neighborhoods back to the good, hardworking people that were in them.”

“Well, this administration decided that’s not good. They demonize police officers, they change the rules, where it’s impossible to do our job, and the criminals take advantage. When a criminal hears from City Hall there’s going to be a ‘soft touch’ on crime, they know exactly what that means. It means there’s a smorgasboard on the street, and we’re going to take advantage of it, and they have.”

Lynch’s comments come amid an explosion of shootings which have claimed the lives of many young victims, including a one-year-old baby.

City officials recently moved forward with plans to strip $1 billion from the NYPD budget as radical lawmakers and mobs across the country call to ‘defund the police.’

Three officers violently attacked by protesters crossing the Brooklyn Bridge. The officers sustained serious injuries. This is not peaceful protest, this will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/cYuDX8G7ku — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 15, 2020

Three NYPD officers were injured by ‘protesters’ in Brooklyn on Wednesday, including the city’s top uniformed cop, Chief of Department Terence Monahan, who suffered a broken finger and head injury after being struck with a weapon.



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst