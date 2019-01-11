Obama Border Patrol Chief Slams “Manufactured Crisis” Narrative

Mainstream media pundits and Democrats claiming the crisis at the U.S. southern border has been “manufactured” by President Trump are “misleading” the public, says former Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan.

Morgan, who served as head of the agency under President Obama before being replaced by the Trump administration, tore apart leftist talking points regarding the status of the U.S.-Mexico frontier during an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

“When you hear the term ‘manufactured crisis’ from politicians and their lackeys in the press, what’s your response?” Carlson asked.

“Anybody that says that is misinformed and they’re misleading the American people,” Morgan replied, detailing his time spent as an FBI agent handling cases involving gangs, drugs and human trafficking while stationed in El Paso, Texas.

“As Chief, every single day I was briefed about the men and women who are risking their lives every day apprehending murderers, rapists, pedophiles, other violent offenders and gang members — that’s not manufactured. That is real and that’s a fact.”

“And I would also say — 127 Border Patrol agents have died,” Morgan continued. “They didn’t die playing Monopoly. They died being the front-line defenders of our borders, trying to apprehend those 17,000 bad people Secretary Nielsen mentioned. I wonder if they asked their families if this is a manufactured crisis.”

Morgan slammed “completely disingenuous” claims regarding the proportion of drugs being smuggled in through ports of entry, saying “millions and millions of pounds” are being brought into the US between official entry points.

He also asserted that he has never seen data to support allegations that illegal aliens commit fewer crimes than native-born citizens.

Morgan has emerged as a staunch proponent of the border wall being demanded by President Trump and millions of Americans.

“I’m here today breaking my silence to tell the American people that the president is correct in what he’s doing,” Morgan announced in a recent interview with the Law & Crime Network. “The wall works.”

“I’m doing this on my own for one reason. I’m a patriot.”

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst