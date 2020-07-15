Officer Killed, Another Wounded in Metro Seattle Shootout

A police officer was killed and another wounded during a shootout with a suspect in Bothell, Washington.

The suspect had reportedly fled after officers attempted to carry out a traffic stop in the Seattle suburb.

The driver led them on a brief chase, hitting another victim riding a scooter before crashing the vehicle and engaging officers in a gun battle, police spokesman Aaron Snell explained to local media.

“At that point, gunfire was exchanged as the driver got out and ran from the car, Snell said,” KOMO News reports. “Backup officers arrived at the scene to find one officer had died and a second one was wounded. He was rushed to Harborview along with the scooter rider, Snell said. The rider was listed in satisfactory condition, according to Gregg.”

“A manhunt ensued as several police agencies and police dogs swarmed the area looking for their suspect. He was located around 3:20 a.m. hiding on a rooftop and arrested without further incident.”

Few details have been released about the suspect, but KOMO news has provided this image from the scene of the arrest.

“I’ve worked here over 25 years and we’ve never had an officer shot,” said Bothell police Capt. Mike Johnson.

“So, this is some uncharted territory for us and it’s going to be a rough couple days for our organization.”



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst