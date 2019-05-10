Only 13% of Migrant Families Attending Deportation Hearings

The vast majority of migrant families are skipping their deportation hearings, as the crisis at the southern border reaches epic proportions and a quarter of family claims are proving to be fraudulent.

A stunning 87 percent of purported family units are ignoring court orders to attend hearings to determine the legitimacy of their asylum claims, according to the Washington Times.

“Nathalie R. Asher, the acting chief of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s deportation branch, said those numbers come from a new pilot program in 10 cities where her agency has tried to speed hearings for new migrant families that have shown up at the border this fiscal year,” the Times reports.

“ICE and the Justice Department tested out a last-in, first-out model in the pilot program, hoping to see if faster deportations could stem the flow of migrant families.”

Those who miss their hearings are ordered “deported in absentia,” however, resources to locate them and enforce the law are virtually non-existent.

“Family units are not appearing in great numbers,” Asher told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Meanwhile, the tide of migrants arriving at the southern border is only growing.

“In the last week, Border Patrol had the highest single-day total of apprehensions in FY19—over 5,200—and the single largest group of 421 illegal aliens,” Customs and Border Patrol announced on Thursday.

Additionally, border authorities have released new data indicating that agents are detaining some 2,400 families daily – while discovering more than 25 percent of family claims are fraudulent, as Infowars reported earlier this week.



