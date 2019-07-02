Oreo Promotes “Pronoun Packs” to Celebrate Trans Agenda

Oreo cookies announced the release of special edition treats which celebrate the LGBT agenda and ‘trans pronouns.’

“We’re proud to celebrate inclusivity for all gender identities and expressions. In partnership with NCTE, we’re giving away special edition Pronoun Packs and encouraging everybody to share their pronouns with Pride today and every day,” Oreo wrote on its social media accounts.



The National Center For Transgender Equality (NCTE), “advocates to change policies and society to increase understanding and acceptance of transgender people,” according to its website.

“Pronoun Packs” were given away at the New York City Pride Parade on Sunday, along with Oreo cookie pins reading, “Ask Me My Pronouns.”

“Three different packs—’she/her,’ ‘he/him,’ and ‘they/them’—had pronouns written on the cookies themselves, with blue, pink and purple packaging reminiscent of the transgender flag,” Newsweek reports.

The limited run cookies will apparently not be available for sale.

“It appears it wants to get all the cred from LGBT politics without alerting the majority of their customers, who probably won’t see their Facebook post and/or this offensive product in any store to tip them off. In other words, this is a big, blaring anti-virtue signal,” notes Joy Pullman of The Federalist.

Introduced in 1912, Oreo is the best-selling cookie in the United States and is now owned by multinational food and beverage company Mondelez International.



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst