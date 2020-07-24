Over 186,000 Migrants Blocked From Entering US Illegally This Year

More than 186,000 migrants have been prevented from illegally entering the United States so far in 2020, according to Department of Homeland Security officials.

At least 186,700 citizens of 130 countries were barred entry under increased border security policies implemented by the Trump administration, including emergency orders issued at the onset of the coronavirus crisis in March.

While some 98,000 migrants had been blocked by mid-March, another 88,100 illegal entries were thwarted between March 21st and mid-June, according to figures obtained by the Washington Examiner.

“The actions of President Trump quickly addressed public health threat posed by the coronavirus as migrant flows threatened to accelerate outbreak in the United States through the southwest border, and imploringly, helped ensure that fewer potentially infected, un-screened, un-vetted, and unauthorized aliens were entering U.S. detention facilities for the virus to spread to other parts of the country,” an administration review reportedly states.

Roughly 60,000 Mexican illegals have been turned away by border agents since January, along with over 12,600 Guatemalans, and thousands more from countries such as El Salvador, Ecuador, and China.

“If not for the tools already put in place by the administration, including the Migrant Protection Protocols, the outlook at the southwest border would have been wholly untenable under a continuation of the crisis-level migrant flows witnessed in 2019,” an official told the Examiner.

“The reforms put forth over the past two years means we are better prepared for the unprecedented public health challenge taking place at our border today.”

President Trump recently signed an executive order barring illegal aliens from being counted in the 2020 census.



