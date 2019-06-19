Over 300,000 Flee Violence in Congo Amid Massive Ebola Outbreak

Hundreds of thousands of people are on the move in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) amid a breakout of inter-ethnic warfare, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reports.

Over 300,000 have been displaced in the month of June alone as rival factions and militias battle in the northeast region of the African nation, which could exacerbate an Ebola outbreak that is now considered the second largest in recorded history.

The UNHCR says it “fears this escalation could engulf large parts of the province. We are gravely concerned for the safety of civilians after receiving reports of killings, kidnappings, maiming and sexual violence being unleashed against people.”

“The majority of the displaced have sought shelter with the host communities. Some 30,000 arrived in existing displacement sites where conditions were already dire, with many needs including shelter and health.”

Ituri Province has been identified as an area where attacks have been particularly ferocious in the past week – and also a hot zone for the ongoing Ebola outbreak.

“An Ebola epidemic in Congo, which spread to Uganda last week, has caused 2,168 infections since August, including 1,449 deaths, with Ituri accounting for about 10 percent of cases and deaths, WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said,” Reuters reports.

An accelerated collapse in the DRC should concern Western readers, as Congolese have begun arriving by the hundreds at the U.S. southern border, and are being transported to cities such as San Antonio, Texas, and Portland, Maine.

Some 350 Congolese migrants were brought to San Antonio in early June with little warning to local officials, and Border Patrol warned that more should be expected.

“We didn’t get a heads up,” Interim Assistant City Manager Colleen Bridger told local media. “When we called Border Patrol to confirm, they said, ‘Yeah, another 200 to 300 from the Congo and Angola will be coming to San Antonio.'”

Initial investigations conducted by Infowars reporters on the ground in San Antonio indicate that many of the Congolese migrants are not being properly screened by border authorities.

How Ebola Would Spread In America



Many unvetted migrants from Ebola-infested countries are now crossing America’s southern border.



African Migrants Swarm Texas Border From Ebola-Infested Congo



Multiple reports indicate Border Patrol is overwhelmed and migrants that may have serious diseases such as Ebola are now crossing America’s southern border.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst