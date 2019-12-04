Over 90,000 Packages Vanish in NYC – Every Day!

More than 90,000 packages are disappearing every day in New York City as delivery thefts soar, according to the New York Times.

The city has seen a 15 percent increase in packages failing to reach their final destinations on first delivery attempt due to thieves or other miscellaneous factors, transportation experts say.

“In New York City, where more orders are delivered than anywhere else in the country, over 90,000 packages a day are stolen or disappear without explanation, up roughly 20 percent from four years ago,” the Times reports.

“We’re going to keep reminding you about this throughout the holiday shopping season,” the NYPD warned in a recent tweet detailing a list of steps shoppers should take to protect their purchases.

Police rarely investigate package theft, emboldening criminals and forcing many online shoppers and courier services to take prevention into their own hands.

NYC residents are installing doorbell cameras and replacing outdated mailboxes, or even arranging to have packages delivered to their offices or relatives’ homes.

UPS, FedEx, and Amazon are implementing a growing network of “secure delivery sites” and lockers across the city, while many local businesses are acting as trusted receivers for a small fee.

An estimated 1.7 million packages reportedly go missing nationwide on a daily basis, amounting to more than $25 million in losses.



Dan Lyman: