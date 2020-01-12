Patrick Stewart: New Star Trek Show a ‘Response to Brexit and Trump’

Actor Patrick Stewart announced he would reprise the role of Jean-Luc Picard in a revival of Star Trek , and he’s doing so as a rebuke to President Trump and Brexit.

Stewart said the new CBS streaming show Star Trek: Picard would critique the galactic body of planets known as the Federation becoming “isolationist.”

“In a way, the world of ‘Next Generation’ had been too perfect and too protected,” Stewart told Variety. “It was the Enterprise. It was a safe world of respect and communication and care and, sometimes, fun.”

Stewart says the new show “was me responding to the world of Brexit and Trump and feeling, ‘Why hasn’t the Federation changed? Why hasn’t Starfleet changed?’ Maybe they’re not as reliable and trustworthy as we all thought.”

Stewart went on to say that he believes the U.S. under Trump and the UK under Prime Minister Boris Johnson are “completely fucked.”

“I’m not sure which one of us is in the most trouble,” he says of Britain and the US. “I think it’s actually the U.K. I think we’re f—ed, completely f—ed. There is a time limit to your f—ed state, which is four years away.”

Stewart then expressed hope that “the United States that has given us the Trump administration” can change, but added he believes Trump “will likely get reelected.”

