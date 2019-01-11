Pelosi Border Plan: Repair Roads to “Facilitate Immigration”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling for alternative options to a wall at the southern border, including road repairs at ports of entry in order to “facilitate immigration.”

Pelosi offered the bizarre suggestion during a meandering and barely coherent press conference that did little to quell speculation she may be suffering from some form of cognitive or motor impairment.

“What we are proposing is to build the infrastructure of the ports of entry, strengthen that — the ports of entry,” Pelosi said. “Spend the money.”

“It’s hundreds of millions of dollars but accessible to have the scanning technology to scan cars coming through for drugs, contraband of any kind — weapons even. Repair the roads to facilitate immigration and trade in those regions.”

This is not the first time Pelosi has put forth peculiar ideas for mitigating the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico frontier.

She suggested “mowing the grass” instead of building a border wall last year.

“Let’s talk about where a more serious structure might be necessary, where fencing will do, where mowing the grass so that people can’t be smuggled through the grass – that’s something.”

The partial government shutdown over wall funding is now tied for the longest shutdown in history, but neither side is showing signs of surrender.

Pelosi has called the proposed border wall “an immorality,” saying it is “not who we are as a nation.”

Meanwhile, President Trump is exploring alternative pathways to funding and constructing the wall, including declaring a national emergency and directing the military to undertake the project.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst