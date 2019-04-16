Pelosi Downplays AOC’s Success: ‘Glass of Water’ With a ‘D’ Could Win Her District

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) says that a ‘glass of water’ could be elected in Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) district if it ran as a Democrat.

The House Speaker seemed to downplay the young congresswoman’s success in toppling longtime incumbent Joe Crowley in what was regarded by many as one of the biggest upsets in the 2018 midterm elections.

“When we won this election, it wasn’t in districts like mine or Alexandria’s,” Pelosi told an audience at the London School of Economics and Political Science. “She’s a wonderful member of Congress, I think all of our colleagues would attest.”

“But those are districts that are solidly Democratic,” Pelosi said while picking up a water glass from the table. “This glass of water would win with a ‘D’ next to its name in those districts.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi takes another shot at socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), says a “glass of water” with a “D” next to it “would win” in Ocasio-Cortez’s district. pic.twitter.com/sPbhEUTeir — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 15, 2019



Pelosi clarified that she didn’t mean to “diminish” the “exuberance and personality” of Ocasio-Cortez and her contemporaries, such as Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) — all first-term congresswomen who represent an insurgency of radical socialists within the party.

Pelosi’s remarks came immediately following an interview with 60 Minutes in which she rejected the young revolutionaries as a threat to her power.

“You have these wings — AOC and her group on one side…” said host Lesley Stahl, in reference to new factions forming in the Democrat Party.

“That’s like five people,” Pelosi interjected.

And days before, in an interview with USA Today, Pelosi took a thinly-veiled shot at Ocasio-Cortez’s popularity on social media, saying, “While there are people who have a large number of Twitter followers, what’s important is that we have a large number of votes on the floor of the House.”



Watch as the Democrats and MSM talking heads go into a death spiral now that they know their game is up.

