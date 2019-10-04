Pelosi Says Trump Impeachment Necessary to ‘Repair, Heal Country’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) revealed that Democrats are working to impeach President Trump in an effort to derail his reelection bid.

Pelosi claimed that Trump could do “irreparable” damage to the United States, which could indicate that globalists fear the president is effectively dismantling their agenda.

.@SpeakerPelosi on impeaching Trump: “The re-election of Donald Trump would do irreparable damage to the United States. We have some serious repair and healing to do in our country for what he’s done so far. I’m not sure two terms might be irreparable [sic].” pic.twitter.com/txKRb3tWCv — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 3, 2019

Asked by Good Morning America anchor and Democrat operative George Stephanopoulos whether she would continue moving towards impeachment if it affected Trump’s re-election bid positively, Pelosi claimed she harbored no politically biased motives.

“But I will say this,” Pelosi continued. “The re-election of Donald Trump would do irreparable damage to the United States. We have some serious repair and healing to do in our country for what he’s done so far. I’m not sure — two terms, it might be irreparable.”

In the same interview, Pelosi was asked if Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) had run afoul when he recited a ‘parody transcript’ of a phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a Congressional hearing last week.

“I want the American people to know what that phone call was about, I want them to hear it — so yeah, it’s fair,” Pelosi said. “It’s sad. It’s using the president’s own words.”

Stephanopoulos interjected, saying, “Those weren’t the president’s words, it was an interpretation of the president’s words. They’re saying he made this up.”

“He didn’t make it up,” Pelosi responded.

Schiff admitted to fabricating the phony transcript, saying, “My summary of the president’s call was meant to be at least part in parody.”

President Trump has since insinuated Schiff may have committed treason, asking why he hasn’t been “brought up on charges for fraudulently making up a statement and reading it to Congress as if this statement, which was very dishonest and bad for me, was directly made by the President of the United States?”



Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff fabricated Trump’s transcript of his call with Ukraine’s leader.

