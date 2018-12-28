Pelosi, Schumer Post Slew of Identical Anti-Trump Tweets

A slew of nearly-identical tweets posted by top Democrats Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi has many comparing their behavior to that of ‘NPCs.’

On Christmas Eve, the incoming Speaker of the House and Senate minority leader mimicked each other’s language to attack President Trump amid a partial government shutdown that began nearly a week ago.

“It’s Christmas Eve and President [Donald Trump] is plunging the country into chaos. The stock market is tanking and the President is waging a personal war on the Federal Reserve—after he just fired the Secretary of Defense,” Schumer wrote.

“Instead of bringing certainty into people’s lives, he’s continuing the #TrumpShutdown just to please right-wing radio and TV hosts.”

“Meanwhile, different people from the same White House are saying different things about what the President would accept or not accept to end his #TrumpShutdown making it impossible to know where they stand at any given moment,” Schumer continued. “The President wanted the shutdown, but he seems not to know how to get himself out of it. As long as the President is guided by the House Freedom Caucus, it’s hard to see how he can come up with a solution that can pass both the House and Senate and end his #TrumpShutdown.”

Within minutes, Pelosi posted the same tweets with slight grammatical differences in some cases.

Twitter users took notice of the blatantly coordinated messaging, drawing comparisons to “orange man bad” talking points parroted by NPCs.

They didn’t even bother to put the DNC talking points in their own words before tweeting them out. (Not photoshopped) 😆 pic.twitter.com/J00Szak6W8 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) December 27, 2018

“It’s Christmas Eve and @realDonaldTrump is plunging the country into chaos. The stock market is tanking and the president is waging a personal war on the Federal Reserve — after he just fired the Secretary of Defense” – Nancy Pelosi (and Chuck Schumer) pic.twitter.com/ovHzCz1Fbv — Austen Fletcher (@fleccas) December 25, 2018

Holy smokes. They are literally NPCs. They think and speak EXACTLY alike! pic.twitter.com/B3pg3uwinG — Patriot Goose (@DaffyDu03652036) December 27, 2018

“It’s Christmas Eve and Orange man is plunging the country into chaos. The stock market is tanking and the president is waging a personal war on the Federal Reserve after he just fired the Secretary of Defense” pic.twitter.com/0UP0wKg2Gv — STRAYWOLF (@StrayWolf_) December 27, 2018

Talk about a NPC Bot pic.twitter.com/2ijcgxejBP — Justin Gorham (@just10gorham) December 27, 2018

Watch Paul Joseph Watson explain the significance of the NPC meme below.

