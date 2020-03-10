People Fought Over Rotten Food on Coronavirus-Stricken Cruise, Passenger Claims

Passengers trapped aboard a quarantined cruise ship resorted to desperate measures, fighting over “rotten” food, according to one voyager who had reached the limits of her patience.

Margaret Bartlett, 77, told the BBC she was going “stir-crazy” while trapped aboard the Grand Princess, which pulled into the Port of Oakland on Monday after 21 passengers and crew tested positive for coronavirus, forcing the vessel to hold off the coast of Northern California for days.

“The food is rotten and terrible and we have to fight for it,” said Bartlett, who has reportedly been trapped inside her cabin. “It is not good enough.”

“We are going stir crazy stuck in the cabin. It is a bit depressing when we saw land and it was sunny and we couldn’t get out.”

A passenger who stayed in cabin just 10 doors away from Mrs. Bartlett reportedly died after contracting the virus.

“It’s been a nightmare the last few days,” passenger Eddie Castellano told KPIX as the Grand Princess docked in Oakland.

“I see some military outside the ship right now,” he explained. “I see a lot of military. I see a lot of ambulances… It looks like a war zone. I’m terrified. I’m not going to lie to you. I’ve never been through something like this in my life before… I’m worried about the 3,000 people on this boat and their health.”

Authorities estimate it could take up to three days to disembark roughly 3,500 people aboard the ship, due to screening and quarantine procedures.

Last week, a CDC team was lowered onto the ship to test 45 people showing flu-like symptoms, and 21 were found to have contracted coronavirus.



