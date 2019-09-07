Pete Buttigieg Tacitly Endorses Post-Birth Abortion, Says Life Begins ‘At First Breath’

2020 Democrat candidate Pete Buttigieg appeared to support post-birth abortion by saying that a baby is only considered alive after it’s taken its “first breath.”

During an appearance on “The Breakfast Club” radio show on Friday, the South Bend mayor claimed that life doesn’t begin until a baby has drawn its first breath, suggesting that abortion until or even after birth was morally right.

“[Pro-life Christians] hold everybody in line with this one, kind of piece of doctrine about abortion, which is obviously a tough issue for a lot of people to think through morally,” Mr. Buttigieg said.

“Then again, there’s a lot of parts of the Bible that talk about how life begins with breath, and so even that is something that we can interpret differently.”

SICK: Part-Time Mayor Pete Buttigieg appears to justify abortion even *after* a baby is born, suggesting life does not begin until a baby takes its first breath. Democrats are the party of infanticide! pic.twitter.com/ymKckDKAKf — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 6, 2019

Host “Charlamagne tha God” added: “I think that if you’re a man who’s against abortion then you haven’t gotten the wrong woman pregnant.”

Mayor Pete has been twisting Christian values to fit the far-left’s agenda, such as alling climate change denial a “sin.”

“It’s the latest salvo in a long string of attempts by Buttigieg to paint his entire progressive agenda as the only acceptable set of policies for a moral Christian, insisting that a proper interpretation of Christianity will ‘point you in a progressive direction,'” reported The National Review.

“Time and again, the mayor — who considers himself a faithful Episcopalian — has derided Republicans and conservative Christians for their supposed hypocrisy and immorality, while proclaiming the objective moral correctness of his own policy prescriptions.”

Buttigieg’s own brother-in-law, who is himself a pastor, condemned his abortion remarks and called for him to “repent.”

“I feel a sense of responsibility and stewardship of my faith to stand up and say something, to say, ‘No, that’s not true,'” Pastor Rhyan Glezman explained. “God places a very high value on all human life. Everyone is created fearfully and wonderfully in the image of God with intrinsic value. That doesn’t start at the first breath, it starts when we enter our mother’s womb.”

