Police Chief Slashed With Ice Pick While Answering Front Door

A South Carolina police chief is recovering from facial wounds received after a suspect attacked him with an ice pick at his home, authorities say.

Bonneau Police Chief Franco Fuda was in uniform and on-duty when a crazed man stormed to the entrance of his home in Berkeley County, S.C. at approximately 10 a.m. on Monday, WCSC reports.

Chief Fuda says he opened the front door after hearing a knock and was confronted by Forrest Bowman, who reportedly yelled that Fuda was “going to die today.”

As Fuda attempted to dial 911, Bowman allegedly struck him in the face with an ice pick.

Bonneau’s police chief just clarified he was stabbed with an ice pick, not a screwdriver. Any way you look at it it’s scary and thank goodness he wasn’t seriously injured. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/Ynp03T9nEC — Harve Jacobs (@policereporter) September 7, 2020

Bowman fled to a nearby trailer home and hid during a stand-off with police.

Officers deployed a robot to search the residence and arrested Bowman, who was found naked and screaming, officials say.

Bowman was recently arrested for threatening police officers and also the pastor of a local church.

“I used to feed him at my house. He was a good friend of my sons,” local resident Debbie Hood said of Bowman.

“I’ve known him since he was a child. But he’s mixed up I guess with the wrong crowd. It’s sad. It’s very sad.”



