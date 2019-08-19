Police Union Slams De Blasio as City Descends Into Lawlessness

New York City’s largest police union has called for a vote of no confidence in Mayor Bill de Blasio amid a rash of attacks on cops and the controversial firing of an officer involved in the death of Eric Garner five years ago.

Three officers were injured during the latest anti-cop violence, which took place in Bedford-Stuyvesant during the weekend.

“Roving, cop-hating mobs erupted in violence, taunts and gunfire in Brooklyn overnight into Sunday, leaving three officers with minor injuries,” the New York Post reported.

“Bottles and other debris were also hurled at cops from above, but no one was hit by the projectiles that are believed to have been tossed out of windows or rooftops in the sprawling Marcy projects in Bedford-Stuyvesant, the NYPD said,” the Post explained in a later report, noting that a suspect later fired nine shots into the air from a rooftop.

“It was a ‘f**k you’ to the cops,” a source said.

Following the incident, the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York (NYC PBA) unloaded on the failing presidential candidate on social media.

“How are cops supposed to do our job in this environment? When will [NYPD] or [Mayor Bill de Blasio] stand up & say enough is enough? Chaos is running the streets. This is outrageous — we’re lucky it wasn’t worse,” the NYC PBA tweeted along with an article about the Brooklyn mayhem.



How are cops supposed to do our job in this environment? When will @NYPDNews or @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio stand up & say enough is enough? Chaos is running the streets. This is outrageous — we’re lucky it wasn’t worse. https://t.co/hL9EQnhTNX — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) August 18, 2019

“As a handful of shoppers in a New Hampshire bookstore mill about & pay little attention to [Mayor Bill de Blasio] NYC continues to devolve into violence and mayhem. Like no other time in recent memory, the City is rudderless, effectively without effective leadership at any level,” tweeted the union’s legal counsel.



As a handful of shoppers in a New Hampshire bookstore mill about & pay little attention to @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio NYC continues to devolve into violence and mayhem. Like no other time in recent memory, the City is rudderless, effectively without effective leadership at any level https://t.co/3tKUWRVvaM — NYCPBA Legal (@NYCPBA_GC) August 18, 2019

Following the controversial firing of former officer Daniel Pantaleo on Monday, NYC PBA president Patrick Lynch called for a vote of no confidence in Mayor de Blasio.



NEW: In contentious response to firing of officer in Eric Garner chokehold death, Police Benevolent Association chief calls for no confidence vote in mayor, NYPD commissioner: “The leadership has abandoned ship.” https://t.co/p5TX3vVZ3M pic.twitter.com/f3eS0mPyBA — ABC News (@ABC) August 19, 2019

“We are asking for a no confidence vote in the mayor and the police commissioner of the city of New York,” Lynch said during a press conference. “It’s absolutely essential that the world know the New York City Police Department is rudderless and frozen. The leadership has abandoned ship and left our police officers on the street alone, without backing.”

“Have you ever seen a time when police officers were getting abused and didn’t enforce the law?” Lynch asked reporters. “You have to ask yourself, ‘Why?’ Well, I will give you the answer: we have no confidence that when we do our jobs, when we do as instructed, when we follow the law — that at the end of the day, we won’t lose our jobs or lose our lives.”



A video shows cops being pinned down and attacked in a Phildelphia no-go-zone, and the media celebrated it.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst