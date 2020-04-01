Pompeo Calls on Americans Abroad to ‘Return Immediately’

Americans wishing to return to the United States from abroad should do so immediately or risk a period of uncertainty due to restricted air travel, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says.

Pompeo asserted commercial flights could soon be unavailable in many parts of the world and urged all Americans currently overseas to weigh their options and return “immediately” if they so desire.

“Americans who wish to return home from abroad should do so immediately and make arrangements to accomplish that,” Pompeo said during a press conference on Tuesday. “We do not know how long the commercial flights in your countries may continue to operate.”

“We can’t guarantee the U.S. government’s ability to arrange charter flights indefinitely where commercial options no longer exist.”

Secretary Pompeo touted efforts to repatriate American citizens as the coronavirus crisis escalates, saying more than 26,000 have been brought back from foreign countries to US soil thus far.

“Never in the department’s 230-year history have we led a worldwide evacuation of such enormous geographic complexity and such geographic scale,” Pompeo said.

“We have no higher duty to the American people than to pull this off.”

Repatriation of another 9,000 stranded Americans is reportedly being arranged, while roughly 10 million more still live abroad.



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst