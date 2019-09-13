Portland Soccer Team Crushed After Fans Boo Trump During Military Ceremony

Enlistees of the U.S. Armed Forces were showered with boos by Portland women’s soccer fans during an on-field ceremony in which they pledged to “obey the orders of the President of the United States.”

Shortly after, the Portland Thorns were walloped 6-0 by the North Carolina Courage.

The club had scheduled the swearing-in to take place during the team’s home game on Sept. 11, according to the Oregonian.

“A group of enlistees came onto the field at halftime Wednesday to take the Oath of Enlistment in front of the crowd of 17,517 at Providence Park,” the Oregonian reports. “Similar ceremonies have taken place at sporting events across the country for years, and several MLS teams have hosted similar events this season in conjunction with military appreciation nights.”

“The crowd applauded the enlistees after they completed their Oath of Enlistment, but boos filled the stadium when the enlistees were asked to pledge that they would ‘obey the orders of the President of the United States.'”

Video of the shocking display of anti-Trump hatred surfaced shortly after.

The military oath of enlistment is taken by any man or woman enlisting or re-enlisting to serve in a branch of the military, and they ultimately answer to whomever is president at any given time during their service.

The pledge reads as follows –

“I, (NAME), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God.”

Recently, soccer fans in Utah were banned from flying the ‘Betsy Ross’ American flag at Real Salt Lake games, with the club calling it a “symbol for hate groups.”



