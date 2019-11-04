Pregnant Woman With AR-15 Defeats Home Invaders in Gun Battle

A brutal home invasion was thwarted by a pregnant woman armed with an AR-15, according to reports.

An unidentified woman in Lithia, Fla., reportedly opened fire on two men who were viciously attacking her husband and his 11-year-old daughter.

“I’ve got a fractured eye socket, a fractured sinus cavity, a concussion, 20 stitches and three staples in my head,” Jeremy King told Bay News 9. “I took a severe beating.”

Kings says two men in masks burst into his home on Wednesday night and demanded money while pointing guns at him.

“They came in heavily-hooded and masked. As soon as they had got the back door opened, they had a pistol on me and was grabbing my 11-year-old daughter,” King said.

“I’m telling them, ‘I have nothing for you,’ and they’re like, ‘Give me everything you got.’ It became real violent, real fast.”

King says the men began pistol-whipping him and kicking him in the head before his wife, who is eight months pregnant, became aware of the situation

After one of the men shot at her, she retrieved a legally-owned AR-15 rifle and returned fire, hitting one suspect as they both fled.

“When he came toward the back door in her line of sight, she clipped him,” King explained. “He made it from my back door to roughly 200 feet out in the front ditch before the AR did its thing.”

“Them guys came in with two normal pistols and my AR stopped it,” he said. “(My wife) evened the playing field and kept them from killing me.”

Police later found one suspect deceased in a ditch nearby, and are searching for the other.

