Professor Calls For Purge of Whites From Literary Community

White people must resign from “positions of power” in the literary community, asserts a Fresno State professor who recently made headlines for cheering the death of Barbara Bush.

English professor Randa Jarrar issued the ultimatum on her private Twitter account that Campus Reform now has a copy of.

“At some point, all of us in the literary community must DEMAND that white editors resign,” Jarrar wrote. “It’s time to STEP DOWN and hand over positions of power. We don’t have to wait for them to fuck up. The fact that they hold these positions is fuck up enough.”

Jarrar’s tweet came immediately after an outburst apparently aimed at an editor of poetry from The Nation, Stephanie Burt, whom Jarrar claims “violently silences” people of color through the work Burt publishes.

Jarrar became infamous in April when her tweets slamming recently-deceased Barbara Bush as an “amazing racist” sparked outrage; which was only compounded by her taunts that she would “never be fired” after a petition demanding her termination quickly garnered tens of thousands of signatures.

“Barbara Bush was a generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal,” Jarrar wrote. “Fuck outta here with your nice words.”

“I’m happy the witch is dead,” Jarrar asserted in another tweet.

She was placed on leave shortly after the Bush tweets.

Jarrar is a self-described “bad Muslim,” who appears to operate an Instagram page called “Crimes of Caucasity,” which is dedicated to “keeping a record of audacious Caucasian crimes.”

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst