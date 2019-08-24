Professor: “I Affirm That I am Antifa”

A community college professor in Iowa has told local media that he is a member of Antifa amid an investigation into his social media posts which reportedly express support for attacking President Trump and killing Evangelical Christians.

Complaints have been mounting against Jeff Klinzman, an adjunct English professor at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, prompting a local news team to dig deeper into his activity.

“On the Facebook page for ‘Iowa Antifa,’ one can find a litany of far-left statements and conversations,” KCRG reports. “One of them features a tweet from President Donald Trump where he calls the group, ‘Radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting… people over the heads with baseball bats.’ Professor Klinzman wrote in response, ‘Yeah, I know who I’d clock with a bat…’”

Secret Service confirmed to KCRG that they are aware of Klinzman’s post, but did not say whether it was being investigated as a legitimate threat against the president.

Klinzman also reportedly posted about his hatred for Evangelical Christians, sharing a poem that contains a line reading, ”Kill them all and bury them deep in the ground.”

“It’s not pretty, and I’m not proud, but seeing what evangelical Christians are doing to this county and its people fills me with rage, and a desire to exact revenge,” Klinzman said.

When contacted by KCRG for comment, Klinzman refused to appear on camera, citing ‘safety concerns,’ but said he “makes no apology” for his online posts and told reporters, “I affirm that I am Antifa.”

Kirkwood officials reportedly declined to comment about Klinzman’s conduct, however, a breaking update issued at the time of this writing indicates the school has cut ties with Klinzman.

“As you may be aware, it has come to light that Jeff Klinzman, an adjunct professor in our English Department, has received criticism for opinions he has expressed online and in the news media,” announced Kirkwood Community College President Lori Sundberg on the school’s Facebook page. “Some of those opinions were expressed as far back as 2012, while another about the current President of the United States, was made more recently. The news of these opinions has drawn considerable attention from many inside and outside of the Kirkwood community just as we embark on a new school year.”

“With the safety of our students, faculty and staff as our top concern, we made the decision this morning to identify an instructor who will take over the one course that Mr. Klinzman was to have taught this semester. We have spoken with Mr. Klinzman this afternoon about this matter and have accepted his resignation.”



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst