Protestor Who Climbed Statue of Liberty Found Guilty on All Counts

A woman who staged an illegal protest on the Statue of Liberty on July 4th has been convicted on all counts, the New York Post reports.

Therese Okoumou, an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, scaled the foot of the monument amid “Abolish ICE” demonstrations staged in opposition to the Trump administration and federal immigration policies.

Okoumou, who was receiving legal advice from fellow #Resist activist Michael Aventti, has been convicted of trespassing, interference with a government agency and disorderly conduct and now faces up to 18 months in prison.

“The woman told investigators that she was protesting Trump’s zero-tolerance policy on immigration and separating families at the border,” the Post reported, citing police sources.

Her actions prompted an emergency closure and evacuation of Liberty Island on one of its busiest days of the year, and her apprehension took nearly three hours, putting some officers at great risk.

Following an initial court appearance, Okoumou held a press conference wearing a t-shirt reading, “White Supremacy Is Terrorism.”

“Michelle Obama, our beloved First Lady that I care so much about, said, ‘When they go low, we go high,’ and I went as high as I could,” Okoumou said, before taking a thinly-veiled shot at President Trump, saying, “Only a stupid, unintelligent coward and insecure maniac would rip a tender-aged child from its mother.”

Okoumou also led a chant outside a federal courthouse in Manhattan at the opening of a subsequent press conference, yelling, “America, you motherf**kers. You drug addicts. You KKK. You fascist USA.”

As was quickly revealed amid outrage at policies supposedly introduced by the Trump administration, they had also been in place for many years.

“President Barack Obama separated parents from their children at the border,” reported McClatchy at the time. “Obama prosecuted mothers for coming to the United States illegally. He fast tracked deportations. And yes, he housed unaccompanied children in tent cities.”

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst