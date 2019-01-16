Ranchers Finding Prayer Rugs on Southern Border

Farmers and ranchers on the U.S. southern frontier are finding Islamic prayer rugs on their properties, according to a new report.

An anonymous New Mexico rancher interviewed by the Washington Examiner shed light on the crisis unfolding at the U.S.-Mexico border, asserting that many migrants illegally crossing into the U.S. are coming from much farther away than Mexico or Central America, and that the situation has grown increasingly worse in the last six months.

“There’s a lot of people coming in not just from Mexico,” she said. “People, the general public, just don’t get the terrorist threats of that. That’s what’s really scary.”

“You don’t know what’s coming across. We’ve found prayer rugs out here. It’s unreal. It’s not just Mexican nationals that are coming across.”

The rancher, along with other residents from the small New Mexico town of Animas shared additional tales of their plight, made all the more complicated by the fact that there is no local police department and the nearest sheriff’s headquarters is some 40 miles away.

“I’ve talked to several agents that I trust. There’s not a lot that I do trust, but the ones I do trust, I talk to them,” the woman said. “What Border Patrol classifies as OTMs (Other Than Mexicans) has really increased in the last couple years, but drastically within the last six months.”

“Chinese, Germans, Russians, a lot of Middle Easterners, those Czechoslovakians they caught over on our neighbor’s just last summer.”

One cattle rancher says a group of 18 women and children from the Philippines recently turned up on his neighbor’s property, where they were eventually collected by Border Patrol.

Meanwhile, Democrat lawmakers and mainstream media continue to claim President Trump and proponents of border security are merely promoting a “manufactured crisis” for political advantage.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst