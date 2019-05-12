Rand Paul Lashes Out at Joe Biden, Son Over 2016 Ukraine Ties

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) went after former Vice President Joe Biden over his reported role in pressuring Ukraine’s leaders in 2016 to oust a prosecutor for corruption while his son Hunter worked for a company that was poised to benefit from the move.

“I think the American people will be shocked and dismayed to know that Joe Biden’s son was making $50,000 a month just a couple of months after he was dishonorably discharged from the military for drugs,” Paul said on CBS Sunday. “$50,000 a month, I think most Americans will be dismayed that the president’s son was doing this while Joe Biden was actually lobbying to have this company, you know, go free of prosecution.”

“My understanding, this was reported in the New York Times, Joe Biden was asking the prosecutor to lay off of the company that Hunter Biden was working for for $50,000 a month, kicked out of the military, that’s extraordinary.”

Host George Stephanopoulos tried to push back against Paul’s assertions, claiming he was citing false reports.

“That’s not what – that’s not what was reported, in fact he was on an anti-corruption drive,” he replied.

Paul again referred to The New York Times report detailing Hunter Biden’s arrangement.

“Well actually that’s exactly what was reported, yes, that he got $50,000 a month right after he was kicked out of the military,” Rand retorted. “That’s exactly true and nobody disputes that.”

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Friday called for Biden and his son to be investigated before the 2020 election.

“Explain to me why Biden shouldn’t be investigated if his son got millions from a Russian loving crooked Ukrainian oligarch while He was VP and point man for Ukraine,” he tweeted.

“Ukrainians are investigating and your fellow Dems are interfering. Election is 17 months away. Let’s answer it now.”

