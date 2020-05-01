Rep. Gaetz Files Bill to Deport All Illegals During Pandemics

All illegal aliens in U.S. custody would be deported during a pandemic, if a new bill filed by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) becomes law.

Rep. Gaetz recently revealed details of the PANDEMIC (Protect American Nationals During Emergencies by Mitigating the Immigration Crisis) Act, which would compel U.S. authorities to deport illegals if a national emergency is declared due to the spread of communicable disease, such as the current coronavirus outbreak.

“It is unconscionable that at a time when we should be working together as Americans, Democrats are working to socially engineer our country and advance their legislative priorities,” Gaetz said in a statement to Fox News.

“The PANDEMIC Act puts Americans first by requiring that all illegal aliens be deported during a pandemic, ensuring our resources are used to benefit and protect American citizens.”

While most illegal aliens are being quickly deported upon arrival to the U.S. during the coronavirus crisis, many who were already in federal custody were released due to ‘concerns’ about their susceptibility to infection.

Meanwhile, Mexico has deported virtually all illegal migrants from their detention facilities in recent weeks.

“I think we should love our country at least as much as Mexico loves theirs,” Gaetz told Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night.



Federal agencies confirm Chinese and CDC test kits were contaminated.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst