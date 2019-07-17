Republican Rep Says Feds Declined to Pursue Death Threat Against Him

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) says a federal prosecutor may have declined to investigate a brazen death threat against him in retaliation for his criticism of the Russia witch hunt.

In a profanity-laced voicemail left for Gaetz, a male voice threatens to ‘blow his head off,’ but despite the identity of the caller being determined by the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California deemed the issue a “non-threat” and opted not to pursue an investigation, according to Gaetz.

“Gaetz, you pathetic piece of s**t,” the caller can be heard saying. “Do you know that I could blow your f**king head clean off your shoulders from over a mile away? Watch your back, bitch. You pathetic little piece of s**t. You got your head so far up Trump’s ass, I could still take it off your shoulders. F**k you Gaetz. I’m coming after you, bitch.”

A staunch Trump ally, Gaetz has been highly critical the Mueller probe and corruption at federal law enforcement agencies.

“I received word late last week that the U.S. Attorney’s office where this individual lived had reviewed the information and had deemed these messages — and I’m quoting here: ‘a non-threat,’” Gaetz said during an interview with Tucker Carlson.

“I just wonder, is it the fact that I’ve been a critic of some of the senior officials at the FBI that maybe leads to different treatment for the people who threaten me, as opposed to the people who actually get arrested who have threatened Eric Swalwell, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib? Those people actually get arrested, whereas when people threaten conservatives — I hope there’s not a double standard.”

Gaetz says he has received a slew of similar threats, with some even targeting his family.

“Look, it’s been a crazy few weeks for me,” he said. “I mean, just a few weeks ago I had a member of Antifa — a stated member of Antifa — assault me at a town hall meeting and get arrested.”



The best hope America has to keep from sliding into fascism and authoritarianism at the hands of the left is President Trump.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst