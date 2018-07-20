Rodman Invites Kanye to North Korea

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman plans to invite rapper Kanye West to join him on a visit to North Korea.

Rodman revealed that he would like to “collaborate” with the entertainment mogul on future projects – including an upcoming trip to Pyongyang, according to an interview with US Weekly.

“I think he’s a big Chicago Bulls fan,” Rodman said. “I think that he respects me as far as understanding my views. And Kanye, he’s doing amazing work around the world so I respect him too. So hopefully one day we’ll get together and collaborate on certain things. Guess what, I’ll take Kanye West to North Korea with me.”

“Matter of fact, I’m going to invite him next time I go to North Korea. If the door’s open in September, I will invite Kanye West with me to go to North Korea with me… If he wants to make an album about that he’ll be there for like six to seven days, and he’ll see what’s going on. ‘Now, go make a song about this.’ So here you go.”

Kanye, a Chicago native, recently tweeted a picture of a Bulls jersey personalized by Rodman, adding, “Thank to one of my biggest inspirations… always breaking barriers with independent thought.”

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 Thank to one of my biggest inspirations … always breaking barriers with independent thought pic.twitter.com/WQLKCG7tXM — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 10, 2018

Rodman has embraced a role of unofficial diplomat to North Korea, as dictator Kim Jong-un is known to be an ardent fan of American basketball and has welcomed the Hall of Famer to his hermit kingdom on multiple occasions.

Rodman traveled to Singapore for the historic US-North Korea summit, and delivered an emotional interview on CNN, praising President Trump for his unprecedented progress towards peace, and sharing his own emotional tale of public persecution for his role in attempting to forge bridges to the authoritarian state from the outside world.

As Infowars has reported at length, unlikely characters like Rodman and Kanye are playing key roles in shifting long-accepted narratives and reshaping the way many people view reality.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst