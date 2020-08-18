Sales of Body Armor Surging in NYC

Sales of body armor and guns are soaring in New York City amid an explosion of shootings and violent crime, according to reports.

Bulletproof vests are flying off the shelves at 221B Tactical in Manhattan, with owner Brad Pedell telling the New York Post sales of body armor at his store are up 80 percent from 2019.

“You wouldn’t believe the people who call up and say, ‘I’m scared,'” Pedell said

He said many customers see their neighborhoods are “getting dangerous,” while others worry about finding themselves in “the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Pedell said the majority of his buyers are from Brooklyn or the Bronx, where shootings are rising at historic rates.

“People are scared,” retired NYPD sergeant Joseph Giacalone told the Post.

“Guns are flying off the shelves and now bullet-resistant vests. Bring back cast iron tubs. That’s where mothers used to put their kids to sleep to deflect the bullets.”

During a 72-hour span over the past weekend, 49 people were shot in 38 separate incidents, according to the NYPD.

“All told, there have been 1,087 shooting victims across 888 incidents this year through August 15th, compared to 577 victims and 488 incidents last year,” Gothamist reports. “Homicides were up to 263 through Saturday, compared to 196 this time last year, police said Sunday.”



Suburban Americans are showing up to beat down the Antifa myth.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst