San Fran Changes ‘Felon’ to ‘Justice-Involved Person’

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors has adopted new “person first” language guidelines aimed at rewriting labels for criminals, which will see them called ‘justice-involved people’ or ‘returning residents,’ instead of ‘felons’ or ‘convicts.”



The nonbinding resolution, which was passed last month, purports to change the way California’s criminal population is viewed, as current terms supposedly “only serve to obstruct and separate people from society and make the institutionalization of racism and supremacy appear normal.”

“Inaccurate information, unfounded assumptions, generalizations and other negative predispositions associated with justice-involved individuals create societal stigmas, attitudinal barriers and continued negative stereotypes.”

A brief summation of sanitized phrases, as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, include the following:

– A released convicted felon will be called a “formerly incarcerated person,” “justice-involved person,” or “returning resident.”

– A parolee will be called a “person on parole,” or “person under supervision.”

– A juvenile delinquent will be called a “young person with justice system involvement,” or a “young person impacted by the juvenile justice system.”

– A drug addict or substance abuser will be called a “person with a history of substance abuse.”

“We don’t want people to be forever labeled for the worst things that they have done,” said Supervisor Matt Haney.

“We want them ultimately to become contributing citizens, and referring to them as felons is like a scarlet letter that they can never get away from.”

The resolution reportedly provides no updated terminology for victims of crime.

