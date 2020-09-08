San Fran Officials Using Government Gyms While Private Gyms Remain Shut

Fitness centers owned by the city of San Francisco have quietly remained open while private gyms have been ordered closed for months during the coronavirus lockdown, according to reports.

After discovering city employees have been accessing government-run training facilities, owners of private gyms are outraged.

“It’s shocking, it’s infuriating,” Daniele Rabkin, who runs Crossfit Golden Gate, told NBC Bay Area.

“Even though they’re getting exposed, there are no repercussions, no ramifications? It’s shocking.”

Rabkin says she has been fighting to keep her gym alive since state officials issued a mandatory stay-at-home order in mid-March.

“It just demonstrates that there seems to be some kind of a double standard between what city employees are allowed to do and what the residents of San Francisco are allowed to do,” Dave Karraker, owner of MX3 Fitness, told NBC.

Karraker asserts the city has effectively proven gyms can be safely reopened.

“What the city has unwillingly done is created this great case study that says that working out indoors is actually safe,” he said.

“So at this point, we’re just demanding that they allow us to have the same workout privileges for the citizens of San Francisco that the employees of San Francisco have.”

City gyms are open to police officers, attorneys, judges, bailiffs, and other government workers.

In a request for comment from the city, NBC was told, “the current health order does not allow indoor fitness gyms to operate, and per Mayor London Breed’s latest reopening announcement, privately owned gyms have to stay closed until at least the end of the month.”



A new report shows that a recent outbreak of polio in Sudan was the result of a vaccine designed to treat polio. This is a damning disclosure and shows the UN and it’s health wing, the WHO, can’t be trusted when it comes to vaccines and their safety.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst