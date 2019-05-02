San Francisco Workers Turning Parking Spots Into Office Spaces

Workers in San Francisco are setting up desks in parking spots in an effort to demonstrate that too much prime real estate is being dedicated to cars.

The concept, which has been branded “WePark” by founding organizer Victor Pontis, presents participants with an opportunity to commandeer low-cost work space in a city notorious for sky-high rent prices.

However, Pontis has stressed that economic benefit is not the primary objective of the stunt.

“WePark is **not** about affordability in San Francisco,” Pontis tweeted. “It’s about how we can **better use our public spaces**. Some affordable cities still have dangerous, unpleasant streets.”

Nonetheless, as many as 10 professionals are reportedly setting up shop in single parking spots which costs just $2.25 per hour – substantially less than a desk in a more traditional co-working establishment.



“WeParkWeParty in action,” tweeted Joe Girton. “SF’s newest and most lit co-working space, only $2.25 an hour.”



“Do we want to prioritize vehicles that are dangerous, pollute, contribute to climate change, and cause congestion or do we want to encourage people working, living, meeting, and laughing?” Pontis reportedly told the London Times.



The Times (UK) reached out w/ some questions on #WePark. Thought I’d might as well post my answers here… The news stories have been directionally correct, but it’s impressive how many slight factual errors a news story contain🙃. pic.twitter.com/rpJWx14Hcb — Victor Pontis (@VictorPontis) May 1, 2019

The scheme has garnered international attention, with residents of Portland, Santa Monica, and even Toulouse, France, appropriating parking spots for alternative purposes.

“Office spaces are expensive and here in France if your company is less than one year old, no one wants to rent you anything, even with warranties,” entrepreneur Valentin Décarpentrie told the BBC. “But that’s not the real problem, because working remotely is a perfect alternative. The other real problem is the cities that just don’t do anything to reduce the polluting cars’ activity.”



