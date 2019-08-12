Scaramucci Claims “POTUS Is Lost” – Calls For Trump’s Replacement

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci called President Trump “lost” and said he should be replaced as the GOP’s top candidate in 2020 as the two men continued a heated war of words.

“You are losing your fastball— very weak troll. Bullying is the most anti-American thing in our culture and it is emanating from the Oval Office. Many have called and are willing to work on a necessary replacement. Time to call in a good relief pitcher. POTUS is lost,” Scaramucci wrote in response to a tweet posted by President Trump alleging ‘The Mooch’ has “desperately wanted” another position in the administration.”



Trump and Scaramucci have been engaged in a public feud that escalated during the weekend when the president blasted his former aide over his criticism of Trump’s rhetoric and handling of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

“Anthony Scaramucci, who was quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling, now seems to do nothing but television as the all time expert on ‘President Trump.’ Like many other so-called television experts, he knows very little about me other than the fact that this Administration has probably done more than any other Administration in its first 2 1/2 years of existence,” Trump wrote in his initial salvo. “Anthony, who would do anything to come back in, should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it’s not for being the Mooch!”



…..other than the fact that this Administration has probably done more than any other Administration in its first 2 1/2 years of existence. Anthony, who would do anything to come back in, should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it's not for being the Mooch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2019

Scaramucci responded, claiming, “Eventually he turns on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country.”

Scaramucci has now renounced his support of President Trump, telling CNN it may be time to “consider a change at the top of the [2020] ticket.”

“We are now in the early episodes of ‘Chernobyl’ on HBO, where the reactor is melting down and the apparatchiks are trying to figure out whether to cover it up or start the clean-up process,” Scaramucci told Axios. “A couple more weeks like this and ‘country over party’ is going to require the Republicans to replace the top of the ticket in 2020.”



