Scholar: If Authoritarian Race Hustlers Win, “We Lose Our Civilization”

Author and scholar Heather Mac Donald has warned that radical leftists are making a power play for control of the United States, and if successful, will bring about the end of civil society.

Addressing the insurgency by revolutionaries within the Democrat party and its broader implications, Mac Donald asserted that racial politics have been weaponized in academia and are now being deployed at full force on the political and cultural battlefield.



Watch my interview with @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews last night on the battle between Speaker Pelosi and far-left Democrats. https://t.co/kUA6FKJwgr — Heather Mac Donald (@HMDatMI) July 12, 2019

“I think what we are witnessing is the most dangerous import from the academy into the real world,” Mac Donald told Tucker Carlson on his television show.

“Students are taught from the moment they arrive on campus two things and two things only, which is that the most important thing about themselves is their group identity, defined reductively by gonads and melanin, and that racism and sexism based on those defining features are the basis of American society.”

Mac Donald cited examples in the corporate, academic, and political spheres where mere accusations of racism and bigotry affect massive financial and policy responses.

“The question is, is it going to work on the rest of us? And if it does, civil society is over, because this is a totalitarian power play,” she said. “It is an attempt to shut down any kind of dialetical search for truth and to occupy the sole allowable ideological ground, and that is a recipe for a society to halt dead in its tracks and go in reverse.”

Asked how average people can fight back against totalitarian thought and speech policing, Mac Donald said, “The average person has to simply reject the ‘racism’ charge.”

“Racism is no longer the predominant characteristic of America – if it ever was,” she concluded. “We have to fight back against this narrative, because if they win, we lose our civilization, we lose meritocracy, and we lose freedom.”



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst