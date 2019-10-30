School District to Request ‘Sexual Orientation’ of Kindergarten Students

Children as young as four will be requested to provide information about their “gender identity and sexual orientation” to school district officials in Ottawa, Canada, according to the CBC.

A new survey “aimed at understanding diversity” will be administered to all students by the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) in November.

“Starting Nov. 26, all OCDSB students will be asked for personal information including details related to their race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity,” the CBC reports. “For the first time, the voluntary surveys will be administered to younger students, too.”

“Data will be gathered from all students attending OCDSB schools, with parents completing surveys for students in junior kindergarten to Grade 6, while students in Grades 7 to 12 will fill out surveys themselves.”

According to the OCDSB website, children who will be 4-years-old by December 31, 2019, were eligible to start junior kindergarten in September.

A group of black parents asked OCDSB to obtain “race-based data after they felt their children faced discrimination within the school system,” according to the CBC.

“If we don’t understand the specific types of support that students need, then we’ll not be able to fully ensure that they leave with a sense of … academic success, as well as a sense of well-being,” Jacqueline Lawrence, OCDSB’s diversity and equity coordinator told CBC Radio.

“What this will allow us to do is to be able to provide unique identifiers so that we can link the student data information to current information that we have around achievements, around suspension.”

The survey data will be made public in 2020, but personal information will reportedly remain confidential.



This compilation of clips shows how Drag Queen story hour is a mechanism to groom and sexualize children for pedophiles.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst