Seattle Seeking $100 Million in Coronavirus Aid For Illegals

A new resolution approved by the Seattle City Council seeks at least $100 million in state aid for illegal aliens impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

The resolution requests Governor Jay Inslee establish a “Washington Worker Relief Fund” to “provide economic assistance to undocumented Washingtonians during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The Trump administration has barred illegal aliens from obtaining coronavirus relief funds currently being distributed to U.S. citizens and legal residents.

“This legislation is necessary to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency because this legislation urges the governor to provide economic relief to those impacted by the COVID-19 emergency and who cannot access many of the existing COVID-19 relief funds,” the resolution states.

Gov. Inslee is investigating “how the state can best make sure everyone living in Washington has access to needed assistance,” spokeswoman Tara Lee told the Seattle Times.

“The governor and his staff have had meetings with community leaders on this subject, as well as other pressing issues for immigrants.”

The non-binding resolution, which passed in a unanimous 9-0 vote, is expected to be signed by Mayor Jenny Durkan.

“Looking out for the most vulnerable in our community is even more critical in times of crisis,” Durkan said in a statement.

“It is all the more important to ensure we are not pushing people further into the shadows.”



