Senior Citizen Shoots Crazed Home Invader Attacking His Wife – Police

An elderly Florida resident shot and killed a violent home intruder who burst through the front door and attacked the man’s wife, authorities say.

Police in Panama City, Florida, responded to a 911 call just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the Bay County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies say they arrived at a residence to find a man on the floor who had been shot and was later pronounced deceased by emergency medical responders.

“The residents, a man in his 70’s, and his wife, stated to deputies that the husband had been outside in front of the home when he saw the man walking down the street, acting erratically,” the sheriff’s office explained. “He was screaming and swearing, and, according to witnesses, acting very aggressively and erratically.”

The crazed man reportedly approached the husband in the driveway in a threatening manner, prompting the husband to retreat into the garage to escape, but the suspect advanced upon the home and began pounding on the front door.

“The man then went to the front door, which was glass, and busted the glass and made entry,” the sheriff’s office says. “The man knocked the wife to the ground, got on top of her, and was beating her about the head. The husband stated he felt he could not physically stop the intruder so he went upstairs to get his firearm. He shot the firearm multiple times, ending the threat.”

The intruder was identified as Nathan Jerrell Edwards, 31, a resident of Georgia who was staying with friends at a short-term residence near the scene of the incident.

After investigating the residence where Edwards had been staying, police arrested four adults from Georgia under narcotics and child neglect charges.

“A search warrant was obtained and a search of the residence was conducted. Found in the residence was LSD, Cocaine, THC resin, and some unknown substances believed to be hallucinogens that will be submitted to a lab for testing,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“Also found in the home was an unsecured firearm and $1608.00 in cash. Due to the presence of children in the home, each individual arrested was also charged with Child Neglect.”



Alex Jones breaks down the hypocrisy of the media stoking a race war after the Ahmaud Arbery shooting, while ignoring videos of a racist coward beating up elderly white people in his ‘care.’

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst