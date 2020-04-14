Sheriff Blasts Court-Ordered Release of Illegals Due to Coronavirus

A Massachusetts sheriff has slammed a court-ordered release of illegal aliens from detention during the coronavirus crisis, asserting most will simply disappear.

A federal judge has ordered Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson to free 45 detainees from the Bristol County Jail, where they had been held in cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement – and releases are set to continue on a ‘rolling basis.’

“The question many people ask is, ‘Are they going to turn themselves in after the COVID-19 incident is over?’” Sheriff Hodgson told a panel from the Center for Immigration Studies.

“And the answer is, ‘No, of course not.’”

The decision to releases inmates back onto the street, which mirrors many others being made across the country, is blamed upon the supposed increased potential for incarcerated persons to contract coronavirus.

“Ironically, of my 850 detainees/inmates, we have had no COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, and this judge is releasing these detainees under a ‘humanitarian’ claim,” Hodgson said.

“I can think of nothing more inhumane than letting dangerous people wander around our neighborhoods, based on a claim that maybe – just maybe – they could contract COVID-19 in the detention center.”

Hodgson said most of the detainees he was ordered to release had criminal histories and were awaiting deportation – however, virtually no restrictions were placed on their movement and no monitoring protocols were established.



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst