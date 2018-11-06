Shock Photos: Light Turnout In Dem Districts

Reports that polling stations in blue districts are seeing light turnout are pouring in, with many supported by photographic evidence.

An Infowars reader provided us with these photos from Wichita, Kansas, at a polling place that saw heavy Democrat traffic for the 2016 election and 2017 special election, adding that a Democrat campaign worker at the site was overheard expressing great distress at the very low turnout.

Correspondingly, social media users across America are reporting similar findings, leaving some to wonder if a “red tsunami” may be building.

LA County: Poll workers say turnout good, but very light compared to 2016; Ds not turning out at ’16 numbers.#MAGA #MaxWarriors #ElectionDay — Mαχιмυs🔥Ʀιsιηg (@Maximus_4EVR) November 6, 2018

@MaElviraSalazar swung by the Miami-Dade Auditorium to talk to voters, but there aren’t many here at almost 2pm pic.twitter.com/iP6A6mMANa — Alex Harris (@harrisalexc) November 6, 2018

I’m in Congressional District 40 – a heavy Democrat (D+33) District in LA County. Very light turnout this morning. Went right in and voted immediately. Back in 2016, I waited in line 1/2hr to vote. — DCG (@Dennis_in_Cali) November 6, 2018

Low turnout in Broward.https://t.co/7mkbkGy4sP — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) November 6, 2018

FLORIDA UPDATE: Pinellas County: Total turnout = 54.39% Election Day turnout:

GOP: 31,149

DEM: 25,240 Pinellas County has +3,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans. Next update 4pm EST — Bree 🙂 VOTE REPUBLICAN (@BreeTide) November 6, 2018

The polls in the lefty district I live in had no line. I’ve talked to two people in Red districts that both had to deal with lines out the door. Good sign! #ElectionDay #IVoted — /r/The_Donald (@thedonaldreddit) November 6, 2018

Likewise, multiple Twitter threads posted by political analyst and poll aficionado Bill Mitchell contain a slew of reports from pro-Trump red districts with packed voting locations and long lines.

I’m hearing anecdotal evidence from around the country. Blue areas slow turnout, red areas heavy turnout. #RedTsunami — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) November 6, 2018

Indiana district 3. Long line at 1030. Poll worker says over and over never seen this many people. Most republican district in IN. — Feelingfree (@mychloegirl6124) November 6, 2018

Yes. Long lines here in SC. pic.twitter.com/3JYBv2xEv6 — UncommonFaith ✝🕊🇺🇸 (@LibertyForUSA) November 6, 2018

30 minute lines in red district Mississippi — Oger (@LesterSchocher) November 6, 2018

Big Red. Big turnout in Naples FL, long line at 7 am wrapped around… — Keith Christensen (@keithweather1) November 6, 2018

District 5 in AZ, huge turnout. It’s a red district, and I have never seen this long of a line when polls open, even for pres elections. 🤞 — Miguel (@mjcostel27) November 6, 2018

Red district here. Incredible line out the door at 7:30 this morning, even affecting morning work traffic. — Justin’s Left Eyebrow (@maxwelledison1) November 6, 2018

