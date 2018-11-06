Shock Photos: Light Turnout In Dem Districts

Democrat campaign worker stresses over low turnout

By Dan Lyman Tuesday, November 06, 2018

Reports that polling stations in blue districts are seeing light turnout are pouring in, with many supported by photographic evidence.

An Infowars reader provided us with these photos from Wichita, Kansas, at a polling place that saw heavy Democrat traffic for the 2016 election and 2017 special election, adding that a Democrat campaign worker at the site was overheard expressing great distress at the very low turnout.

Correspondingly, social media users across America are reporting similar findings, leaving some to wonder if a “red tsunami” may be building.

Likewise, multiple Twitter threads posted by political analyst and poll aficionado Bill Mitchell contain a slew of reports from pro-Trump red districts with packed voting locations and long lines.

