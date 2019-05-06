Shock Video: Socialists Turning San Francisco Into a Slum

San Francisco is in societal and structural free-fall while simultaneously becoming one of the most expensive cities in the United States, thanks to socialist policies implemented by Democrats at the local and state level.

A new report by veteran journalist John Stossel offers the latest look at the tragedy befalling the Golden City.

“San Francisco’s homeless problem is awful — partly because government doesn’t enforce basic laws,” Stossel tweeted alongside his report. “Last year, there were more than 30,000 car break-ins in SF and police made an arrest in less than 2 percent of cases.”



SanFrancisco’s homeless problem is awful — partly because government doesn’t enforce basic laws. Last year, there were more than 30,000 car break-ins in SF and police made an arrest in less than 2 percent of cases: #SanFrancisco #Homeless pic.twitter.com/GgcI7PerJW — John Stossel (@JohnStossel) May 5, 2019

In 2017, there was an average of 85 auto break-ins per day, and out of 81,000 such offenses from 2011 to 2017, only 13 arrests were made, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Stossel likens parts of San Francisco to slums found in third world countries, showing the squatters and mentally unstable vagabonds who have taken over the streets.

“San Francisco is generous. It offers street people food stamps, free shelter, train tickets, and 70 dollars a month in cash,” Stossel notes.

“They’re always offering resources,” one drifter tells Stossel. “San Francisco is just a good place to hang out.”

Meanwhile, politicians have been promising to fix the city’s problems for many years, throwing more and more money and resources into the black hole – while things only get worse, frustrating local residents and business owners.

“The extra funding hasn’t worked,” Stossel explains. “The number of street people has grown most every year.”

Meanwhile, San Francisco’s largest homeless shelter was just approved to open in the upscale Embarcadero neighborhood amid a backlash from residents who raised over $100,000 on GoFundMe to oppose the project, citing concerns about safety and drug use.

Government watchdog organization Open the Books recently mapped out all the “human waste reportings” in San Francisco since 2011, and the results were shocking.



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst