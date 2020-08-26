Shots Fired In Kenosha, Wisconsin

As the third night of rioting kicked off, the Kenosha Police Department declared an enforced State Of Emergency curfew for 8pm on August 25th.

However, at approximately 11:45 pm shots were fired resulting in two fatalities and a third individual was seriously injured.

The shooting erupted after BLM rioters aggressively confronted an unconfirmed militia organization that was defending a business.

The shooter who had been chased by a mob is being reported as a 17-year-old named Kyle Rittenhouse from Illinois who apparently surrendered to police after the shooting.

Now that two rioters have been killed and another may have his arm amputated, the boiling point has been reached.

Regardless, the governor of Wisconsin has been slow to allow President Trump’s assistance and the National Guard to secure the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, instead calling for “limited mobilization.”

The Dems support and fueling of total chaos has resulted in the escalation of Civil War.